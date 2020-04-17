Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday has received massive criticism on social media for razing more than 140 ‘Jhugis’ belonging to poor of the poorest at different parts of sector G-11 in Islamabad.

According to details, the Enforcement Directorate of CDA with the help of Islamabad Police conducted an operation in the city and razed more than 140 Jhugis—a mud cottage or tent house established by slum dwellers on temporary basis.

The operation was carried out with the help of heavy machinery of Machinery Pool Division (MPO) of MCI. A total of 140 Jhugis were removed during the operation which includes 29 from a green belt between Kashmir Highway and a service road, 12 near PHA flats, 10 near the Jamia Mosque of G-11/4, eight from the sectoral green belt and more than 80 from a green belt between Jamia Mosque and PHA flats in sector G-11/4.

Though, it is a routine practice of CDA to remove such encroachments from the city, the said operations is highly questionable due to prevailing situation.

The move was widely condemned because of its odd timing on social media as currently the country is facing emergency situation due to coronavirus while Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and views regarding ‘Katchi Abadis’ and daily wagers also remained under criticism.

Meanwhile, a number of social media users took to their social media handles to criticise the operation.

Later, the Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also stepped in and in her tweet she said; “Absolutly unacceptable—the razing of poor huts of 75 families in G-11/4. Spoke to CDA Chairman and Interior Minister. An inquiry has been ordered as to why this action was done apparently without sanction of CDA and interior.”

On the other side, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqat who has apparently nothing to do with the whole move, responded to Mazari that inquiry is marked and concerned official is suspended.

They (the officials) say it was den of professional beggars, however, the inquiry will find out the facts. He said further that we are arranging food and shelter for the people on site.

When contacted, the spokesperson of CDA Mazhar Hussain informed that Assistant Director Iqbal Mughal and Inspector Enforcement Babar Sohail have been suspended while an inquiry has been launched to ascertain that why the said operation was conducted without prior approval of high ups.