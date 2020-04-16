Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has lauded the Lahore Qalandars’ virtual talent-hunt program, terming it one of the best talent-hunt programs in the time, when Covid-19 has halted all the sports activities around the world. Chaudhry Sarwar said this during a meeting with Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana, who visited the Governor House here on Thursday. “In this difficult time, Lahore Qalandars are doing remarkable job by not only conducting virtual talent-hunt program but also engaged in the noble cause of distributing rations among the needy cricketers in this hour of need. Hopefully, they will continue their noble work and expand it to the common people as well in the next phase. Qalandars CEO Atif Rana has said that the Governor has always guided them well and they will surely try their best to not only expand the noble work of distributing rations among needy cricketers and sportsmen but also among the common people.