Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the recruitment of 10,000 constables in the police department.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that 10,000 constables will be recruited against the approved vacant posts. 5,000 constables will be recruited during the current fiscal year while the rest of 5,000 will be recruited in the next financial year, he added. He said that all the appointments in the police department will be made purely on merit. The government will take steps to overcome the shortage of staff in the police department. He stated the police have played an exemplary role during the Coronavirus outbreak and it is discharging duty wholeheartedly. He also lauded the role of police in safeguarding the lives and property of people besides curbing the criminals.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Standing Committee on Finance and Development has also approved the recruitment of 10,000 constables.