Pakistan on Friday has reported 137 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 7392.

According to details, 3,391 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 2,217 in Sindh, 993 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 346 in Balochistan, 245 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 154 in Islamabad and 46 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 1,765 patients have recovered in the country.

Officials have recorded more than two million cases and more than 140,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December 2019.