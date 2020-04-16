Share:

COVID-19 is an infectious and fatal disease; its symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. In the current situation it is spreading worldwide including Pakistan. In Pakistan, 6871 cases have emerged and 1648 have recovered. The number of deaths is 128 so far.

According to doctors, 97 percent people will be able to survive from this epidemic virus while 3 percent chances of death can be seen. However, most of the people are taking too much stress regarding it; and are becoming patients of anxiety and depression after hearing the news of COVID-19.

SADAT ABDULLAH,

Balochistan.