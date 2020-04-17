Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with Federal Minister for Communication, Muraad Saeed paid a one-day visit to Swat dis­trict to review the corona situation and the arrangements made by the district administration to contain the outbreak of the corona pandemic.

The Chief Minister visited Saidu Hospital and inaugurated Molecular (PCR) Laboratory. The newly estab­lished lab will cater for the testing re­quirements of corona suspects at lo­cal level.

The laboratory has a capacity of 70 tests per day which will be increased to 100 per day within the next couple of days.

The Chief Minister also visited isola­tion center established at PTDC Motel Saidu Sharif and a quarantine center established at Jahanzaib College Hos­tel to review the arrangements put in place there.

Provincial Ministers Muhibullah, Amjad Ali and members of provincial and national assemblies’ elected from Swat, were also present on the occa­sion.

Talking to media men on the occa­sion, Mahmood Khan said that be­sides important steps to affective­ly deal with the corona situation, the provincial government was working on increasing the testing capacity for the corona suspects across the prov­ince adding that public health labora­tories was being established at all di­visional headquarters of the province to cater for the increasing require­ments of corona tests.

He termed the establishment of the Molecular (PCR) Lab at Swat as an im­portant progress and bring achieve­ment of the provincial government in this regard stating that the laborato­ry will cater for the futuristic need of testing for the entire Malakand divi­sion in case of any epidemic.

Mahmood Khan maintained that instead of holding meetings in his office, he preferred to go in the field and review the arrangements made by the district administrations to deal with the prevailing situation adding that being the Chief Minister, it was his foremost duty to take care of every area and every individu­al of the province and that’s why he has visited all the divisional head­quarters before visiting his native district.

Expressing his utmost satisfaction over the arrangements made by the district administration, Mahmood Khan said that efforts being made by the administration would not yield the desired results if the citizens did not extend cooperation, and urged upon the citizens to cooperate with the local administration by minimiz­ing their unnecessary movements and maintaining socials distancing.

“In view of the gravity of the situa­tion, the government has taken some difficult decisions including that of partial lockdown just to protect the common man,” the Chief Minister remarked and said that the govern­ment has decided to give maximum relief to the vulnerable segments of the society.

He said that the provincial govern­ment had allocated a relief package worth Rs. 13 billion to benefit 2.1 mil­lion deserving families of the province in addition to one lac households to be covered under the Zakat funds.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said in view of the decisions taken in the last meeting of Nation­al Coordination Committee, the con­struction industry along with its al­lied business sectors and low risk industries are being opened sub­ject to the implementation of prop­er guidelines and SOPs with the aim to enable the daily wagers earn their livelihood.

Earlier, the Chief Minister and Fed­eral Minister for Communication were given a detailed briefing by the district administration regarding the arrangements made in the prevailing situation.

Regarding corona cases in the dis­trict it was told that there were a to­tal of 510 suspected and 65 confirmed cases of corona, 510 tests had been conducted so far, out of which 353 were cleared, results of 92 were still awaited whereas 11 corona patients were fully recovered and the death toll in the district was only five.

“Quarantine centers have been es­tablished in three different places with a total capacity of 1100 individ­uals”; it was informed and added that isolation centers were set up in five different points with a total capacity of 770 beds whereas a High Depend­ency Unit was also established with a capacity of 31 beds.