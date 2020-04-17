Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the decision of international financial institutions to provide unconditional assistance and debt relief will help revive the weak economy of developing countries.

In a series of tweets yesterday, she welcomed the decision of G-20 countries, IMF and World Bank re­garding debt relief for developing countries, and said the decision vindicates Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative for restructuring developing countries’ loans and support their weak economies.

She said although Coronavirus adversely affected the global economies yet the developing countries are the worst target of this pandemic.