Share:

Karachi - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government was trying to increase its capacity of conducting coronovirus test upto 5,000 per day by the end of April, so that the exact number of people affected by the virus could be known.

Provincial Minister for Information said that after receiving the test kits, the province’s testing capacity had increased from 1500 to 2500 per day.

He said that the accuracy of test kits sent by the federal government was not proclaimed imperfect by the Sindh government, but in fact the well known doctors of Aga Khan and Indus hospitals found it incorrect.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government was trying its best to save its people from this infectious disease. The provincial Minister for Information said that since saving the lives of the people should be the top priority of any government, therefore, the Sindh government would take difficult decisions inorder to ensure the safety of the lives of the people.

He said that the Sindh government was fully aware of the problems of the people, but it was making all the decisions in compulsion. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government decided to lockdown the whole province in the public interest. Provincial Minister of Information said an organized and coordinated lockdown was the only effective way to get rid of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we succeed in a fully organized and coordinated lockdown, we will soon be able to get rid of this pandemic,” he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government was also fully aware of the problems of the business community, especially small businessmen, adding that, standard operating procedures were being formulated in this regard, so that even when the businesses opened, the spread of the coronavirus could be prevented.

He also thanked the clerics and religious scholars for their cooperation with the Sindh Government in making the lockdown more effective. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had always been of the view that whenever the lockdown was relaxed, the first consideration would be the openings of the mosques. Provincial Information Minister said that our consultation with the religious scholars was underway and they would be requested for further cooperation.