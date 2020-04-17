ISLAMABAD - The federal government has directed all foreign missions abroad and departments concerned to ensure that only those prisoners having verified Pakistani citizenship are allowed repatriation to the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide.
The Ministry of Interior through a notification yesterday said that Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) and Directorate General of Immigration & Passports should ensure compliance that only those prisoners whose Pakistani nationality has been duly verified should be brought back through the country.
For this purpose, the ministry has bifurcated Pakistani prisoners, who are languishing in jails abroad, into three categories for their onward repatriation to Pakistan.
The notification says that cases where prisoners are having possession of valid Pakistani CNICs (computerized national identity cards) and passports are to be repatriated, their Pakistani nationality and passport should be duly verified by the mission concerned and Passport Office
Those cases where prisoners are in possession of valid CNICs but don’t have passports are to be deported to Pakistan, an emergency travel document (ETD) would be issued after due verification of their nationality, CNICs and passports.
Those cases where prisoners are neither in possession of valid CNICs nor passports are to be repatriated, the concerned mission will fill the application form of the individual for onward transmission to Ministry of Interior through Foreign Office immediately for further verification of his nationality and permission.
Earlier this week, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari said in a Twitter post that two special flights, arranged by UAE government, have brought back 400 Pakistani prisoners from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
“In the backdrop of prevailing situation following the outbreak of COVID-19, the UAE Government today released 400 Pakistani prisoners in line with the understanding reached between Government of Pakistan and the UAE,” said the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi had in a statement issued on April 14. It said that these prisoners were serving their term in the UAE jails for minor offences.