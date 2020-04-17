Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have finalized a night patrolling plan, covering all sectors of the city, as crackdown continues to curb criminal activities.

The checking would be conducted by erecting police pickets at entry and exit points of residential areas under this new policing strategy.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) has given approval to this plan devised by Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi while additional strength and Falcon Squad vehicles have been provided to all Zonal SPs to make sure implementation on the plan.

The DIG has said that purpose of this patrolling pan is to curb street crime, incidents of house theft and curb bike as well as car-lifting incidents.

He said that personnel of Islamabad police are performing their duties in an efficient manner despite risk of Coronavirus and their morale is very much high.

Waqar Uddin Syed said that police pickets would be erected at all entry and exit points of each sector and strict checking would be ensured in residential areas.

He hoped that desired results would be achieved and citizens will feel more secure than earlier.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) has appealed the citizens to assist police in combating crime and ensuring implementation on directions of the government during current phase of COVID-19. He asked the citizens to stay home, avoid unnecessary travelling, and keep CNIC with them while coming out of the homes. He said all these measures were being taken to protect the lives and property of the citizens who should also cooperate with police to avoid any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 19 persons during the last 24 hours, in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, according to a police spokesman.

Kohsar police recovered 220 gram hashish and 115 gram heroin from two accused Nadeem Ahmed and Muhammad Nasir and arrested them.

Bhara Kahu police arrested three accused Adnan Masih, Asim and Adeel and recovered 20 liters alcohol, two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Golra police arrested two accused Shafiq Khan and Adeel and recovered two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

IndustrialArea police arrested two accused Muhammad Usman and Muhammad Altaf involved in selling diesel illegally.

The police also arrested two accused Hassnain Shah and Abdullah Javed for possessing a 12-bore gun and one bottle alcohol from their possession. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Amjad Nawaz after recovering kites from him.

Sihala police arrested Hassan Imtiaz and recovered 320 gram hashish from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.