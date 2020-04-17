Share:

ISLAMABAD - Japan has contributed $ one million to Pakistan as assistance for Afghan ref­ugees to fight COVID-19.

This is the first interna­tional contribution in re­sponse to the call made by Minister of State for SA­FRON (States & Frontier Regions) Shehryar Afridi for helping out the Afghan refugees, the Ministry of SAFRON said in a state­ment here on Tuesday.

In this regard, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda called on state minister Afridi here and informed about the contribution on be­half of the government and people of Japan.

He said that the amount had been paid to the UN­HCR and it would be used to help the Afghan ref­ugees. He said the Japa­nese government highly appreciates steps taken by Pakistan to fight COV­ID-19 outbreak. The Jap­anese government wants to contribute to Pakistani airports to fight the dead­ly disease, he added.

The ambassador said that Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees generously for 40 long years.

“We appreciate the peace process in Afghan­istan and Japan would like to become a part of development process in KP and Afghanistan,” he added.