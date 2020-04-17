ISLAMABAD - Japan has contributed $ one million to Pakistan as assistance for Afghan refugees to fight COVID-19.
This is the first international contribution in response to the call made by Minister of State for SAFRON (States & Frontier Regions) Shehryar Afridi for helping out the Afghan refugees, the Ministry of SAFRON said in a statement here on Tuesday.
In this regard, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda called on state minister Afridi here and informed about the contribution on behalf of the government and people of Japan.
He said that the amount had been paid to the UNHCR and it would be used to help the Afghan refugees. He said the Japanese government highly appreciates steps taken by Pakistan to fight COVID-19 outbreak. The Japanese government wants to contribute to Pakistani airports to fight the deadly disease, he added.
The ambassador said that Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees generously for 40 long years.
“We appreciate the peace process in Afghanistan and Japan would like to become a part of development process in KP and Afghanistan,” he added.