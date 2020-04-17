Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has alleged that ration bags which are supposed to be distributed among the deserving families are, instead, being distributed on the basis of political affiliations.

He asked the Sindh government that it should stop releasing money for purchasing the ration and, instead, save the amount for purchasing safety kits, ventilators, surgical masks and other necessary equipment for later distributing these among the masses in order to preempt the spread of coronavirus.

He was speaking at the press conference held here at the party’s office on Thursday.

PSP President Anis Kaim Khani, Sindh Council in-charge Shabbir Ahmed Kaim Khani, Arif Ahmed Khan, Farooque Ansari and party’s other local office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

Kamal regretted that governments in all countries of the world, except Pakistan, were gathering on one platform to fight against the coronavirus. “Unfortunately in Pakistan, the Centre and the Sindh government are not cordial towards one another, leaving the people at the mercy of the pandemic,” PSP chairman lamented.

Replying to a question, he said that his party was distributing the ration bags among the deserving people on a large scale.

He called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to call a joint meeting of the chief ministers of all the four provinces, and decide a uniform policy to be implemented across the country. He said that he was receiving reports that the cases of coronavirus in the country could reach 70,000 in the first week of May. “At a time when the country’s hospitals are already overloaded, and there are not more than 2,200 ventilators in the country, it is most likely that the government would not be able to control the situation so it is better we should be united on one platform to face this disease,” he asserted.

He advised the political parties to end their differences in this situation and get together to form a uniform policy.

PSP chairman said that for the last four years many allegations were leveled against him and his party leaders, “But still we are standing with the masses,” Kamal said.

He called upon the government to review its media policy so that it could be strengthened, and that it should also announce special package for the journalists who were bravely working in the field.

He claimed that various workers and office-bearers of other parties had joined his party today here.