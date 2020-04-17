Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment would provide merit and death grants, disability pensions, pension to relatives in case of death and ensure 100 per cent ed­ucational scholarship to children of registered workers in various in­dustries and fields in the province.

It was decided at a meeting chaired by Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousufzai in Worker Welfare Board regard­ing registration of workers and la­bourers with ESSI here yesterday.

It said that effective legislation would be done in order to ensure the registration of mines and min­eral workers with ESSI,

The minister was given a de­tailed briefing on the procedure for granting marriage and death grant and educational scholarship under the Workers Welfare Board.

Minister for Labour and Culture Yousafzai said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan wants to provide maximum facilities to the poor and the labour class. Unfortunately, most workers are unaware of the social security and benefits could be gained under the EOBI that is why a large section of labourers is deprived of such facilities.

He directed the Labour De­partment to immediately launch an awareness campaign regard­ing these facilities for the labour­ers and publish pamphlets, adver­tisement on the media and joint seminars and workshops of em­ployers and employees should be arranged.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that ESSI would ensures the registration of the workers of all companies and industries, including coal mine and industrial workers and if any legislation is needed in this regard, it should be done as well. Shaukat Yusufzai said registered workers would receive a disability pension in case of disability.

He directed that DATA of all la­bourers, working in the province be collected and computerized and the lease holder along with the Mines and Minerals Depart­ment should register their work­ers with ESSI.