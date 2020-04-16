Share:

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to take stakeholders on board before implementation of ordinance regarding hoarding.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that draft of the proposed ordinance should be shared with LCCI, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry and other Chambers for consultation and necessary rectification.

He said that being the premier business body of the country, LCCI has always taken a strict stance against the hoarding practices as that result in unnecessary shortages, especially of essential commodities and sudden price hikes.

LCCI has welcomed government’s decision of introducing an ordinance against illegal profiteering and hoarding.

He said, “However, we are of the view that measures must be taken to ensure that this ordinance is not misused by the concerned authorities”, adding that sugar, flour, salt, pulses industries would have to maintain stocks at factories, and wholesale godowns for smooth business operation and supply chain.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has called upon the relevant authorities to issue notification for opening of all businesses related with construction industry including steel re-rolling and marble sectors.

In a statement Thursday, he said that on the instructions of Coordination Committee and Prime Minister of Pakistan, district administration had issued notification for opening of construction industry, but steel re-rolling, marble and some other industries were not covered in the said notification, which has created confusion in the businessmen of construction sector.

Ahmed Waheed said that other provinces have notified opening of all construction related businesses and stressed that new notification for Islamabad should be issued to remove the prevailing confusion. He said that if all businesses related with construction industry were not opened, there would be no benefit of opening construction industry as many materials and items used in construction would not be available in the market.

The ICCI President said that due to lockdown, all businesses have already suffered great loss. However, PM’s announcement to open some industries including construction had given a new hope to the depressed business community.

They said that ICCI has already issued instructions to traders and industrialists to fully abide by the SOPs issued by the local administration for opening of business activities. They urged that SOPs should be issued and all businesses allied with construction industry should be allowed to open so that jobless workers could get employment that would also reduce the difficulties of many families.