Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged media to play its due role in providing authentic information and countering negative propaganda by some elements under prevailing situation of coronavirus epidemic.

While presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, he said paramedical staff, doctors, and nurses who are engaged in treating coronavirus-hit patients across the country deserve appreciation. The Prime Minister said the government allowed limited business activities in the country keeping in view problems being faced by labour and business class.

He, however, urged the citizens to demonstrate responsibility and maintain proper social distancing to mitigate adverse impacts of coronavirus. Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to launch special campaigns for raising awareness among masses about Covid-19.

The meeting decided to establish more Quarantine centers on the pattern of 250-bed field hospital and Quarantine Center established by Frontier Works Organization in Rawalpindi. The Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal briefed the participants about provision of protective equipment to various hospitals across the country. He told the meeting that third consignment of protective equipment will be delivered to provinces on Friday (today). Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza and Prime Minister’s Focal Person on coronavirus Faisal Sultan briefed the meeting about prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar informed the participants about the decisions taken at the meeting at the National Command and Control Authority Centre in Islamabad.