All the countries of the world which are suffering from coronavirus have locked down, however in Pakistan in many areas the lock down needs improvement. Unfortunately in Balochistan, and cities like Turbat there people are not serious regarding this lockdown. People in Balochistan have made COVID-19 a joke; most of the shops are open and many people are present in bazaars and creating a huge traffic jam which will be harmful. I request the government and the police of Balochistan to take strict action regarding lockdown before it is too late for people to recover. So please stay homes and save lives.

HOMER JAN,

Kech.