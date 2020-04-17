Share:

Rawalpindi - A 73-year-old man died of COVID-19 in isolation ward of a military run hospital on Thursday taking the death tally to eight in the division.

The deceased has been identified as Subedar (retd) Mehmood Sultan, resident of Dhoke Alidad, Mohra Bakhtan, Kallar Syedan.

The dead body of the deceased was moved to his native village where his funeral prayer was offered by a selected people including relatives as per SOP of government. District government’s focal person on Coronavirus Dr Waqar, Deputy District Health Officer Kallar Syedan Dr Abid Hussain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) TMA Khalid Rasheed and Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Kallar Syedan Inspector Malik Allah Yar were present on the occasion.

According to details, the district health authorities have also traced 19 primary contacts of the deceased and their samples would be collected by the health experts of THQ Hospital (THQ) Kallar Syedan.

They said police also sealed the houses of the deceased and other contacts while disinfection spray is also being carried out in the area.

Meanwhile, 32 more patients tested positive to novel coronavirus bringing the tally to 221 in Rawalpindi district.

All the patients have been moved to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (Corona Management Center) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

District health authorities have detected three coronavirus positive patients in a house located at street number 6 on Liaquat Road and shifted them to RIU/BBH. Police have also sealed the house. The head of victim family has travel history of Kuwait.

Similarly, tests of two sons of a coronavirus positive patient namely Abdul Latif, who was an employee of Strategic Planning Division (SPD) and deputed at KRL, came back positive for COVID-19. The victims namely Akasha Latif (23) and Abdullah (12) were residents of Mohalah Rajgan, Kahuta.

District health authorities, following orders of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq, were moved to RIU by Rescue 1122 for medical treatment. The victim family head has also been quarantined at Chakri Road.

Health experts have also put seven other family members of COVID-19 confirmed patient in home quarantine.

The samples of these contacts have been taken and dispatched to NIH by district health department for coronavirus tests.

Following the orders of SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin, police have been deputed outside the houses of victims while cholorination of area is also underway. A spokesman to district government shared with media that RIU and BBH received 27 coronavirus patients from different parts of district.

At present, 180 confirmed patients were admitted in Rawalpindi hospitals and six people died while 14 are in their houses and 17 discharged after recovering. There were total 11 patients in Attock, 48 in Jhelum and seven in Chakwal, he said.

Total 100 suspected patients are awaiting their COVID-19 test and National Institute of Health (NIH) will send their reports in a day or two. Total 368 suspected people arrived in the hospitals and 268 were discharged as their test was negative, the spokesman said.

DC Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq also paid a visit to field hospitals in different areas of the city and inspected the arrangements being made for coronavirus suspected/confirmed patients.

As many as 289 members of Tableeghi Jamaat were quarantined in Rawalpindi division including 148 in Rawalpindi District, 71 in Attock, 192 in Jhelum and 11 in Chakwal. On the other hand, 12 preachers are isolated in their houses, 160 in mosques and 117 in quarantine centres in Rawalpindi Division