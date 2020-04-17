Share:

Lahore - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice Javed Iqbal has paid a visit to Regional Bureau of Lahore, today, to review updates in ongoing Investigations of mega corruption cases. Combined Investigation Teams (CITs) under the supervision of Director General (DG), NAB Lahore briefed over all Cases pertaining to money laundering matters and other high profile cases. The briefing was also attended by Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability (DPGA), Chaudhary Khaleeq-uz-Zaman and other senior officers of the bureau. Chairman NAB took note of the facts brought forth by the investigation teams and issued appropriate directives.

During his visit, Justice Javed Iqbal particularly reviewed the performance of Prosecution Wing of NAB Lahore and advised the wing to continue with its efforts so that the references in mega corruption scandals might be pursued as per law and the corrupt elements could be brought to justice. Chairman NAB stated that the Bureau had more than 70 percent of conviction ratio in different courts which highlights the diligent efforts of prosecution teams of the bureau. He further maintained that NAB believed in discharging its constitutional duties in accordance with law. He said that NAB was a premier and dignified Institution which was working for elimination of corruption from Country, whereas, every initiative of NAB was purely based on merit and after acquisition of solid evidences.

Justice Javed Iqbal said that NAB’s actions against corrupt elements were admired by different prestigious organizations like Transparency International Pakistan (TIP), World Economic Forum, Mishaal and PILDAT etc.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal issued instructions for bringing all under investigation mega corruption scandals to their logical end without causing any delay and to file evidence based references into accountability courts.