Share:

ISLAMABAD - They share one of Hollywood’s most enduring friendships, after meeting at the same high school in Sydney. And recently, Nicole Kidman, 52, shared a rare flashback photo of herself posing with her best friend of more than 30 years, Naomi Watts. The photo, uploaded to The Big Little Lies star’s Instagram page, showed Nicole and Naomi, 51, dancing during a girls night out with pal Rebecca Rigg, 52. In the photo, Nicole is sporting her signature tight red curls, which were her trademark in the earlier days of her career. The Moulin Rouge star showed off her slender physique in a figure-hugging pink dress while cozying up to her pals. Naomi looked effortlessly chic in a pink shirt with a white cardigan, with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. Rebecca, who is the wife of Mentalist star Simon Baker, wore a grey ribbed cardigan as she joined her famous friends in pointing to the camera. The trio, appears to be in their late teens to early twenties in the image, but barely seemed to have aged a day.