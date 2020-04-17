Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain Thursday said that the ministry of Science and Technology had approved 61 electronics standards and these standards will be implemented after the Cabinet approval. He said in a tweet, after implementation of standards mean the import of low quality switches and boards will not be allowed. He said only standard electronics products can be sold in Pakistan. He said hopefully, standards of locally manufactured cars and tractors will be upgraded in the next phase. He said if we want to achieve progress in the world then we have to develop and adhere to standards. He said that Federal Minister for Economic Division Hammad Azhar had assured him of full cooperation since industries’ cooperation is very important in this regard.