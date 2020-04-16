Share:

“Man must rise above the Earth – to the top of the atmosphere and beyond – for only thus will he fully understand the world in which he lives.”

-Socrates

Man is the most complex of all living organisms. He wants to mimic other living things. For instance, since ages, human mind was occupied with flying. It was 4th of October 1905, when Wilbur and Orville Wright flew Wright flyer III for half an hour. The exact duration of the flight was 33 minutes, 17 seconds. The Wright brothers covered a distance of 21 miles by the flyer.

But to many people’s surprise, the person that actually made an attempt to fly like birds was Abbas Ibn Firnas. And he according to historians was the first person to fly with machine that was heavier than air. He stayed in flight for about ten minutes. He achieved this feat some thousand years before the Wright brothers, i.e., in 875.

However, the successful experiment ushered in a new era of communication and transportation. The aeroplanes since then have reduced journeys of thousands of kilometres to a few hours.

In present times, the human mind is occupied with making airplanes safer in case of any emergency. Considering the technology before mankind, the dream of making air flights safer than in any time is not a distant one.