Lahore - Pakistan Federation Baseball (PBF) Chairman Shaukat Javed, President Syed Fakhr Ali Shah, Secretary Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed and the entire baseball family have condoled the death of a national baseball player and coach Jawad Ali, who died in Karachi on Thursday.

In a condolence message here on Thursday, the PFB officials expressed their heart felt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family. They said that the death of Jawad Ali is a great loss both for Sindh and Pakistan baseball. Jawad Ali, the captain of Sindh baseball team, and the most experienced player was taken to the hospital last week due to diabetes, but was discharged when his condition improved. On Wednesday, his condition deteriorated again, but before reaching the hospital, he passed away.

In view of his services, the PFB appointed him coach of Pakistan’s U-12 team, which would take part is in 10th BFA U-12 Asian Baseball Championship 2020 in China. Jawad had been associated with the Sindh Baseball Association for a long time. He was one of the senior baseball players of Pakistan. He was a talented baseball player and cricketer as well. He represented Sindh and Pakistan in baseball for a long time. He attended the National Games in Peshawar last year as captain of Sindh baseball team. He also served as coach of Sindh U-12 and Sindh women’s baseball teams.

The PFB officials, players, coaches and technical officials prayed to Almighty Allah that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.