ISLAMABAD - The All Parties Hurri­yat Conference in Indi­an Occupied Kashmir Thursday said that the life of the illegally de­tained Kashmiri Hurri­yat leaders is at a high risk due to the spread of COVID-19.

According to KMS, an APHC spokesman said, the announcement of the occupation author­ities of releasing the Kashmiri detainees is just an eye wash.

He lamented that bar­ring a few Hurriyat as­sociates, thousands of Kashmiris including top Hurriyat leaders, Mu­hammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarrat Aalam But, Mian Abdul Qayoom, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Al­taf Ahmad Fantosh, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Aas­iya Andrabi, Fahmee­da Sofi, Nahida Nasreen and Nayeem Ahmad Khan, are still under ille­gal detention.