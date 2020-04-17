Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for not acknowledging the measures taken by the Sindh government to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. Speaking at a press conference, Qamar Zaman Kaira said the federal government’s spokespersons tried to belittle the Sindh chief minister’s spirit to fight the pandemic in the province. They unleashed severe criticism against the province’s chief executive without taking into account the fact that he himself pointed out some flaws in the system, he added. “We want an end to political point scoring,” Kaira said, adding whatever the prime minister and members of his cabinet were doing was playing politics. He maintained that issues surfaced in case no decisions were taken, and that was what happened in the country. Had the federal government accepted their proposals, the situation would be been different today, the PPP leader said, blaming the current coronavirus crisis on a lack of preventive measures at the Taftan border. He said the Sindh government swung into action taking steps in Karachi and Sukkur when the first case of Covid-19 emerged. He also took the Centre to task over failure to provide resources to the province to fight the contagion.