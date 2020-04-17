Share:

The Punjab government on Friday has decided to conduct random tests of novel coronavirus in Lahore to further analyze the situation of the pandemic.

According to details, 10,000 tests will be conducted in different areas of the provincial capital. The locals have welcomed the decision and said it would help the government in understanding the epidemic condition in the city.

4200 سے زائد کورونا ٹیسٹ روزانہ کی صلاحیت حاصل کرنے کے بعد حکومت پنجاب عام آبادی میں کورونا وائرس کے ممکنہ پھیلاؤ کا بروقت پتہ چلانے کے لیے "Random Testing" شروع کرنے جاررہی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/NraeRYq5Ql READ MORE: Finding 'Patient Zero' April 17, 2020

On the other hand, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has once again appealed to people to stay at home. The Punjab government has also directed people of offer the Friday prayers at home and to not gather at mosques.