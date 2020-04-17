Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government on Thursday decided to provide direct financial aid to deserving families in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak instead of giving subsidy on food items through establishment of Ramazan Bazars.

This was decided in a meeting held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to review relief arrangements under Ramazan Package.

Chief Minister directed that necessary procedure should be devised at the earliest to cater to the needs of poor families under Ramazan Package of the government. The government, he said, wanted to give relief to maximum number of people and that was why it had decided not to establish Ramazan Bazaars this year due to coronavirus situation in Punjab.

He directed to take effective measures to stabilize the prices of essential commodities and directed that no one should be allowed to create artificial price-hike. Usman Buzdar further directed that all administrative measures should be taken to provide essential items at fixed rates. “Unlawful increase in the rates of essential items will not be tolerated and the government will make every effort to provide relief to the people”, he added.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, SMBR and others attended the meeting.