Share:

FAISALABAD - A sanitizer walk through gate was installed at the entrance way of Emergency Block at District Headquarters Hospital by the donation of Pak Army to safeguard the patients and caretakers from probable corona virus issues. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali along with SSP Operations, Syed Ali Raza, Pak Army Officer visited the site and checked the walk through gate. MS DHQ Dr Habib Buttar and other officers were also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner thanked the Pak Army for installing sanitizer walk through gate at the important point of DHQ. He said that district govt has extended the precautionary measures for saving the public from probable coronavirus fear and installment of sanitizer walk through gate was also part of these efforts and still three gates had been installed so far. He applauded the efforts of Pak Army to install a latest sanitizer walkthrough gate in view of corona’s possible concerns in the DHQ. He said that joint efforts were essential against coronavirus. Lieutenant Colonel Pak Army said that 4 to 5 people can easily enter from the sanitizer walkthrough gate at a time. He said that the sanitizer has produced chlorine fungus in the walkthrough gate through nozzles and those passing through chlorine fungus will be sterilized.