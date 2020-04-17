Share:

KARACHI - Trade organisations from the city will meet Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday to discuss opening of businesses during coronavirus lockdown in the province.

A meeting of the traders and the Sindh government representatives was held on Thursday at Sindh Secretariat with the latter represented by Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Commisisoner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani and AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon. Sources within the provincial government said that the government was not ready to allow shops and other businesses to operate in the city as it could cause the virus to spread manifold.

However it was decided in the today’s meeting that the matter would be put forward before the Chief Minister in Friday’s meeting.

The traders during the meeting had put forward two major demands before the provincial government including allowing them to operate their shops for few hours in the city as they suffered from losses due to coronavirus lockdown.

The traders during the meeting said that there should be a SOP to operate shops for four to six hours.

“We know the gravity of the situation, however, we are also in trouble after losing most of our cash due to closure,” they said and demanded the government to waive off tax if the government was not willing to open the shops.

At least traders should be allowed to sell sanitizers and masks, they said adding that they could also provide their spaces to distribute ration on behalf of the government.

They also demanded of the provincial government to allow them to sale their products using online platforms.

Saeed Ghani who was leading the talks from the government side assured the traders of looking into their matters and said that a final decision would be made by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.