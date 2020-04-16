Share:

ISLAMABAD - One of Pakistan’s leading production houses, SOC Films, helmed by the two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy,announces #WeAreOne, with the launch of a 125-second video paying tribute to the unsung heroes of Pakistan who are on working on the front lines to maintain peace in the chaos of these unprecedented times amid COVID19. Pakistan is facing a public health emergency like anything the world has ever seen or experienced. With schools closed, the industries halt and the streets go silent but our police officers, uniformed personnel, doctors and nurses stand on the front lines ready to protect us. #WeAreOne is a tribute to the resilience of the people of Pakistan.

Defying all odds, the collective resilience of these Pakistanis is further highlighted in the video through the individuals who put their lives on the line everyday as they step out of the comfort of their homes for the sake of their fellow citizens.

“We are all in unfamiliar territory and there will be many challenges along the way but we have fought bravely in the past and we shall emerge stronger from this one.

And during these times it’s important to acknowledge and celebrate the lives and efforts of the real unsung heroes of Pakistan.” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Conceptualized, directed and produced by the talented team at SOC Films including, Safyah Zafar Usmani, Sourath Behan, Sameer Khan, Nina Zehri Syed Ayub and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, #WeAreOne has been voiced by Khalid Ahmed.