Share:

CHITRA - Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, all the organisations are committed to preventing it according to their capacity and likewise tehsil municipal administration officials, under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) of Chitral, Misbahud Din are busying distributing gloves, masks and sanitizers across the district. The TMA Chitral has also started anti-germs spray at various public places to prevent the people from contracting COVID 19. On the directives of TMO Misbahuddin, TMA Drosh staff went to the Lowari Tunnel on Thursday, sprayed anti-germs pesticide in front of the main tunnel and distributed masks and gloves to the staff on duty. Likewise, there was a germicidal spray in front of these small tunnels, while gloves and masks were distributed among the staff, truck drivers and the general public free of cost. The TMA staff also placed water tanks and soap in front of banks, mosques and other public places in Darosh Bazaar for hand washing. The staff also distributed masks and gloves to greengrocers and general public at Drosh and Chitral for free. President of trade union Drosh Bazaar thanked all the TMA staff for spraying anti-germs in remote areas of Chitral, such as the Lowari Tunnel, and for placing a water tank for washing hands. In addition to placing water tanks and soaps, people are being taught hygiene, which emphasises that they should avoid gatherings, shaking of hands and leaving their houses without any need. The TMA staff also continues to spray anti-germs at the District Headquarters Hospital, while in the vegetable market, the staff also distributed free gloves and masks to the vendors. In Chitral, now the largest public place in the vegetable market, where vegetables and fruits are brought in trucks, anti-germs were sprayed and masks and gloves were distributed among people free of charge.

Talking to our APP correspondent, Tehsil Municipal Officer Misbahud Din said that he was going to install sanitized walk-through gates at Broadam in front of the Lowari Tunnel so that any passenger entering Chitral from there should go through these gates.

Responding to a question, Tehsil Municipal Officer Misbahud Din said that we work hard with limited resources to end the Corona outbreak.

He said that we have written to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority for more equipment’s and machinery as and when these required equipment’s will also arrive soon after which our staff will play a role in keeping his entire district free from corona . Social and political circle of Chitral praised the efforts of TMA Chitral and Drosh staff and their round the clock services by distributing free gloves, masks and sanitizers to people, as well as giving awareness to general people.