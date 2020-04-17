Share:

KHYBER - Pakistani and Afghan officials agreed to open the Torkham border temporarily to bring back stranded Pakistani nationals on Thursday. Officials in Torkham said that a joint meeting of Pak and Afghan officials attended by Pakistani armed forces personnel, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Senator Taj Muhammad, tribal elder Malik Darya Khan, and high-ups of Afghan forces decided to bring back trapped Pakistan nationals on Saturday, 18 April and Tuesday 21 April. Additionally, Afghan Tableeghi workers, quarantined in Landi Kotal, would be handed over to Afghan officials on Friday (today). The official said that as per the list provided by Consul General of Pakistan in Jalalabad, approximately 500 trapped Pakistan citizens had been registered at the Pakistan consulate in Jalalabad. Meanwhile, 300 Pakistanis had been registered at the Pakistan embassy in Kabul. In the first stage, at least 500 stranded Pakistanis on the other side of Torkham and Jalalabad would be allowed to cross the border. Afghan border security officials assured that they would facilitate the Pakistan bound passengers as much as possible.