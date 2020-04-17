Share:

BADIN - Two more cases of the coronavirus were reported on Thursday, taking the tally of these cases in the district to four.

As per reports, Idrees, son of Ilyas Bhan, resident of Tando Bhago, who had returned after attending a religious congregation at Charsadda in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is one patient, while the other one is Javed Talpur, resident of village Murad Talpur of Talhar, who was tested positive on his return from Raiwind, Lahore where he had also gone to attend a tableeghi congregation.

Four Indus Hospital employees to spend time in quarantine.

It has been learnt that the Indus Hospital administration has directed its four employees to quarantine in their homes after they showed symptoms of the coronavirus after coming into contact with some of the Covid-19 patients at the hospital.