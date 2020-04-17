Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the cooperation of religious scholars and Ulema is vital to overcome challenge posed by coronavirus pandemic. He said he would soon meet a delegation of religious scholars to decide future course of action for the Holy month of Ramazan.

While talking to renowned religious scholar, Maulana Tariq Jamil in Islamabad, he said the government will decide future course of action in consultation with all religious scholars. The Prime Minister said he himself will hold meetings with various Ulema and religious scholars to seek their inputs under the prevailing coronavirus situation. He also appreciated the campaign launched by Maulana Tariq Jamil to raise awareness among masses about coronavirus disease. The PM said that purpose of governments’ efforts was to save the people from the pandemic which had engulfed the entire world. He said the religious scholars had always guided the government in every difficult time.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan called for effective awareness on government’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to enhance its outreach to the maximum number of people and its benefits.

In a meeting with his Special Assistant to PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, the prime minister said the government was striving to provide maximum relief to the people particularly the vulnerable segment during the COVID-19 crisis, a PM Office press release said.

Public must be

properly informed about Ehsaas cash campaign

During the meeting, also attended by Senator Faisal Javed, Dr Sania Nishtar updated the prime minister on Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program and other initiatives for the public relief. PM expressed his pleasure that the Emergency Cash Program was functioning transparently and on merit without any political affiliation to provide relief to the poor people even in far flung areas across the country. The Prime Minister said people should be properly informed about the program so that maximum deserving people could benefit from it.