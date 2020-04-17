Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Focal Person on coronavirus Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that during the last 24 hours, 5,540 tests were conducted out of which 520 cases were found positive while 17 deaths were reported.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, he said that 41 laboratories are functional across the country to conduct the COVID-19 tests. He advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and maintain proper social distancing to mitigate the adverse impacts of coronavirus.

Talking about the national tally of coronavirus cases, he said that total number of cases have soared to 6,919, with 145 in Islamabad, 3291 in Punjab, 2008 in Sindh, 912 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 280 in Balochistan, 46 in AJK, and 237 in Gilgit-Baltistan. The focal person further said that 1645 patients have recovered, while death toll stands at 124 so far.

He underlined the need for unity and coordinated efforts to overcome the global pandemic of coronavirus.