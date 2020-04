Share:

LAHORE - A rashly driven car ran over a woman at Shahkam Chowk killing her on the spot in the precincts of Chung According to the details, the 32 year old woman, identified as Laila, was crossing the road when she was hit by a speedy car. The car driver drove away from the scene and the deceased’s body was shifted to the morgue by Edhi volunteers. The deceased was mother of five.