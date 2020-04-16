Share:

LAHORE - Zafar Masud has joined as president/CEO of The Bank of Punjab. He was appointed as president/CEO of The Bank of Punjab by government of the Punjab.

Masud brings with him 27 years of rich and diversified experience as an international banker and entrepreneur, served at top positions at multinational banks in Pakistan and abroad. He has extensive experience of working at Board of Directors level including State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Barclays Bank Southern Africa and National Bank of Pakistan. He had earlier worked as Director General - National Savings, Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan, CEO (Interim) at InfraZamin Pakistan and Founding Partner Burj Capital. He also held leadership positions at Dubai Islamic Bank, Citigroup and American Express Bank.

Masud holds a Master of Business Administration (Banking) from IBA, Karachi and Bachelor’s from Hailey College of Commerce, Punjab University, Lahore.