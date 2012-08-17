GUJRANWALA - The Model Town Police claimed to have traced and arrested bank robbers including a woman six hours after the heist and recovered Rs2.2 million besides firearms from them.

Addressing a hurriedly called press conference here on Thursday, City Police Officer (CPO) Abdul Razzaq Cheema said that ringleader of the gang who also happened to be an employee of National Saving Centre Muhammad Yousaf, Yasmin, daughter of Muhammad Yousaf, Karamat Ali and Agha Jaffer Abbas planned a robbery and successfully executed it at NSC Trust Plaza branch after injuring the security guard. They looted Rs2.2 million after cutting the strong room and made good their escape from the scene. Meanwhile, the Model Town Police was informed soon after the incident.

The police hunt for the culprits and arrested all the four accused including a woman within six hours after the incident. The police recovered the cash from their possession. The CPO praised the performance of the police officials and announced cash rewards and commendatory certificates for the members of the raiding team.