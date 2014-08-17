BFT HONG KONG - Jackie Chan has revealed he has now become more careful before doing stunts. The Chinese star, who turned 60 in April, admitted he carries out rigorous checks before doing any tricky moves.

‘These days when I’m doing a stunt, I have to check everything beforehand, because I see so many accidents,’ he said.

‘I’ve seen people die from small things so it makes me very worried. I am more careful about everything, even a run to the wall. Sometimes it’s a cheap wall. You run and there’s a big hole in it after two steps.’ Jackie, who starred in The Karate Kid remake and the Rush Hour films, admitted the big action sequences don’t faze him. ‘ Big stunts never hurt me, small things hurt me. In Rush Hour 2, when I had to jump through the small hole in the cash machine, that hurt. You cannot go slow, as you cannot go through. But if you go fast, you hit everything - your nose, your shin, and knees,’ he said.

‘In Police Story, I jumped from the shopping mall. That could have killed me but you concentrate and prepare for weeks or months’.

In Rumble In The Bronx, it was easy jumping from the bridge to the hovercraft, but I didn’t concentrate and then I broke my ankle.’ The filmmaker, who said Chinese Zodiac would be his ‘last big action film’, has considered retiring from doing the physical scenes. ‘I sometimes ask myself when I should stop. When is a good moment? What movie? I’ve thought about that but I just don’t know when is the good time,’ he said. ‘Physical sequences are difficult. Jumping into a car - like in the old days, when I would slide through the window - and sliding through the cash machine in Rush Hour 2, you can’t do it at my age.’