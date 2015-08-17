KARACHI: A local court in Karachi has sent suspect Altaf on a 10-day judicial remand in the Wasim Akram shooting case.

The hearing was conducted in Judicial Magistrate South’s court today during which the investigation officers pleaded to extend remand while presenting the detainee before judge.

Subsequently, the court extended the remand and sent the accused to jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the suspect opened fire at former cricketer Wasim Akram’s car. His accomplice major Amir has been granted bail.