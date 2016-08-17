islamabad - The special investigation unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has nabbed a gang of 4 persons who were involved in looting innocent citizens visiting Shahdara picnic point at gunpoint, the police claimed yesterday. They were also wanted in theft cases occurred in the area of Mandala, Bhara Kahu, and previous record holders. During preliminary investigation, the accused disclosed multiple cases of looting innocent citizens visiting Shahdara picnic spot at gunpoint.