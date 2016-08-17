ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee on Tuesday approved 'The Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Bill, 2016' aiming at dealing with tax evasion and the transactions that are carried out in other people's names.

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance, which met here under the chairmanship of Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, went through the bill clause by clause, and after threadbare discussion, unanimously recommended passage of the bill by the National Assembly, but with some amendments.

The government has said that the bill would also deal with offshore companies, as currently there is no law in the country to deal with these companies. Pakistan has already committed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the bill would be approved by the end of August 2016.

Following directives by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the committee chairman convened the meeting on August 16 to approve the bill as against the earlier decision to convene the meeting on August 23, 2016.

The government would now table the bill in the NA for approval in the next few days.

Legislation defines the Benami transaction as an arrangement where property is held by a person (other than in fiduciary capacity) on behalf of another person who has paid for it; or the transaction made for a property in a fictitious name; or the owner of the property is not aware of or denies knowledge of such ownership.

The provisions of the proposed Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Bill, 2016 will not apply to any transaction entered into by an individual in the name of his spouse, brother or sister, or any lineal ascendant or descendant.

However, the bill would not deal with the past transactions. The bill has proposed 1 to 7 years of imprisonment for a person found guilty of being involved in a benami transaction and imposition of 25 percent penalty of the fair market value of benami property.

The adjudicating authorities would be empowered to constitute as many as benches as they deem necessary to handle the cases of benami transactions. The committee also approved the amendment proposed by a PTI's member, Asad Umar, to replace benami transaction with benami property. The FBR Chairman Nisar Khan said that the amendment would be incorporated after consultations with the Ministry of Law and Justice.

He informed the committee that Pakistan was the only country where there was no law to deal with Benami transactions and bank accounts. “The bill would help deal with tax evasion, corruption, future benami transactions and money being used for terrorism,” he hoped.

Speaking on the occasion, a MNA from MQM, Abdul Rashid Godil, said the FBR had not taken any action against 400 persons whose names appeared in the Panama Leaks. “Then how will the FBR take action against those involved in benami transactions,” he queried?

On the occasion, Committee Chairman Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh summoned the governor of State Bank of Pakistan and president of National Bank of Pakistan to attend the next meeting. He said there were a lot of complaints against NBP. Asad Umar said that SBP was not providing details of expatriate Pakistanis who invested their capital in Pakistan.

He requested the committee chairman to arrange briefing for the committee on Panama Leaks by the FBR and SBP officials.

He asked the govt to inform the committee about latest developments regarding $200b of Pakistanis stashed in Swiss banks.

Daniyal Aziz, Muhammad Pervez Malik, Rana Shamim Ahmad Khan, Mian Abdul Mannan, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Leila Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Asad Umar and Abdur Rashid Godil, MNAs, and senior officers of the Ministry of Finance and Revenue attended the meeting.