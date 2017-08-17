I appreciate the Sindh Government, the Energy Department and K-Electric for signing an MoU to raise public awareness around energy conservation and promote energy efficiency initiatives. Pakistan is already an energy deficient country where electricity load management is one of the biggest challenges faced by the policy makers. Summer is the worst period in the country as the demand of electricity increases, adding stress on equipment, causing power outages due to excessive use of energy consumption. Energy conservation is not an option but a necessity and it should be on priority from every segment of society. It’s high time that we as a nation should play our role in saving energy and in this regards these types of government and private partnership will set the example for the public that will encourage them to adapt energy efficiency habits.

SALEHA HUZEFA,

Karachi, August 2.