KARACHI - Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two members of a gang allegedly involved in a bank robbery in the metropolis.

As many as five robbers with their faces covered with caps and helmets had looted cash from a branch of Al-Baraka Bank in Kharadar’s Bolton Market on August 9 and managed to flee with the looted money and guards’ weapons.

The robbers, while holding the bank staff, customers as well as the security guards hostage at gunpoint, had looted over Rs600, 000 from the counter besides also snatching cellphones from the people inside the bank and escaping after completing their operation within few minutes.

However, the bank robbers did not take CCTV cameras with them, which helped police in tracing them and ultimately arresting them.

This was the ninth bank robbery in the current year and second on the second consecutive day as a day before, operational manager of the United Bank Limited was killed while offering resistance to the robbers at bank’s branch in Ferozabad.

District City SSP Adeel Chandio on Wednesday disclosed to the media the arrests of two suspects involved in a bank robbery in Kharadar on August 9.

He said that a special police team had been constituted to arrest the culprits, which, after hectic efforts, managed to arrest two members of the gang.

The arrested suspects were identified as Maqsood Ali and Zahid Mehmood.

Police also claimed to have recovered Rs1,35,000 as well as weapons from their possession.

“Maqsood Ali had earlier been arrested for at least eight times,” SSP Chandio explained. “During imprisonment, he made new friends inside the jail and planned more bank robberies in the city.”

The officer said that those arrested had confessed during initial interrogation that they had robbed several banks in Karachi.

The officer further said that police was also looking for their remaining accomplices.

Appreciating police efforts, Sindh IGP Allah Dino Khawaja has announced Rs200, 000 as reward for those policemen who arrested the suspects.