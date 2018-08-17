Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Water Commission Thursday said that the frequent permission of change in land use of the industrial plot to commercial purposes had adverse bearings on the sewerage system and drinking water supply in Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas of the province. The observation of the commission came when heard the chief secretary Sindh, additional advocate general, secretary industries and DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on the issue of conversion of industrial plots into commercial plots by the SITE and SBCA.

Additional advocate general Sindh sought the time to apprise the commission on the legal position. He submitted that the issues are simple but the authorities have complicated them.

The commission was informed that the industrial plots have been allotted to SITE by the Board of Revenue under Colonization Act with the objective to promote the industries within the province.

These plots are being allotted to different persons within SITE through a board which is comprised 15 members, eight members by virtue of their offices as ex-officio, whereas seven members are from private sectors which are elected by the industrialists.

The MD SITE and secretary industries are appointed by the Sindh government who are civil servants. Sindh legal official told the commission that concept that on allocation of land by the Board of Revenue the SITE becomes proprietor is ill-conceived. Any law either under the SBCA or otherwise, cannot be applied as far as change of land use allotted for industry purpose to commercial purpose by the SITE is concerned. The Board of Revenue is the custodian of the state land and the only authority that allots stated land under Section of 10 of the Colonization Act.

The commission observed that SITE does not have any plans for providing sewerage system or water supply schemes and such facilities are borrowed from other civic agencies and opined that permitting the change of the land use by SITE and SBCA of the industrial plots of SITE has multiplied of problems of the residents of the cities.

The commission also accused SBCA of abusing its authority while according approvals and never sought NOCs from the agencies/authorities that were responsible for providing the basic amenities.

To thrash out all these issues, commission noted that detailed hearing is required. The chief secretary stated that in the intervening period, neither the SITE board nor any department constituted under the laws of Sindh would allow change of land use and/or would allow raising construction of the industrial plots, proposed to be used for the commercial purposes.

The commission took the undertaking of CS on record and non-compliance will result in commensurate consequences. Commission granted three weeks time to chief secretary to appear with the proposed plan on the issues.