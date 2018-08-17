Share:

On 26th of July, with the occurrence of a painful road accident, we have lost a shiny star of Balochi language namely Naveed Moj who was a well-known and famous poet in Balochistan. He sacrificed his life for the improvement of Balochi language by writing gazillion of poetries regarding Balochi culture and language. His attractive and well-written poetries attract the listeners who get pleasure from reading them.

He was the hero of Balochi language whose efforts are appreciated wholeheartedly by Balochs. The Balochs expected more from him but he had no more days to get alive yet, so we have missed his accompaniment forever but he is always alive in the pages in Baloch’s history. May Allah the Almighty rest his soul in peace and grant him a high place in Jannath.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN,

Turbat, August 1.