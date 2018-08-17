Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader and former chief minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was elected Balochistan Assembly speaker on Thursday.

Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo bagged 39 votes against Muhammad Nawaz, who secured only 20 votes.

Muhammad Nawaz was jointly fielded by Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) and Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal).

Previously Bizenjo has served as the 16th chief minister of Balochistan from January 13 to June 7 this year.

He was a member of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan from November 2002 to May 2018. He served as deputy speaker of the provincial assembly of Balochistan from 2013 to 2015 and remained the member of the provincial cabinet between 2002 and 2013, as the minister of livestock.

Bizenjo was elected from PB-44 Awaran. Former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri did not come to the assembly to cast his vote.

Talking to media before the polling, Bizenjo said that he was thankful to his party for trusting him and nominating him for the office of the speaker. “It is our desire that BNP-Mengal and MMA also become part of the Balochistan government. It would help better represent the province at the federal level,” Bizenjo said.

He said he would donate five months’ salary to the chief justice’s dam fund.

The assembly session was chaired by the outgoing speaker Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, who administered oath to the newly-elected Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Raheela expressing her views said though it was easy to become a speaker, yet it was a tough job. “I feel proud that I was elected as the first female speaker of Balochistan Assembly," she added.

Raheela Durrani felicitated the new speaker on the occasion.

After taking oath, Speaker Bizenjo presented the national flag to the former speaker Raheela Khan.

Addressing the members after taking oath, Bizenjo said that he was thankful to the parties which backed him in the election. "For me, everyone is equal and I'll try to run the business of the House impartially," he said.

The new speaker urged the members to uphold the traditions of Balochistan, advising them to do protest in the house, but avoid turning it into a fish market. He also paid a tribute to the outgoing speaker for running the house in an efficient way.

Besides, Sardar Babar Musakhel was elected as deputy speaker of Balochistan Assembly on Thursday.

Musakhel received 36 votes, while his rival candidate Ahmed Nawaz Baloch got 21 votes.

Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo administered oath to the newly-elected deputy speaker of the provincial assembly.