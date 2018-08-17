Share:

Los Angeles - Britney Spears does ''two hours of yoga'' every night whilst on tour.

The 36-year-old singer is currently travelling around the globe for her 'Pieces of Me Tour', and has admitted her top tip for battling the ''stir crazy'' feeling she gets when she hops from one hotel to the next is to always make sure she fits in two hours of yoga in each room she stays in.

On Twitter, the 'Toxic' singer wrote: ''Traveling from hotel to hotel can make you a little stir crazy, so I decided to start doing 2 hours of yoga in each room! The bare floors gave me a pretty solid grip on the ground without a mat. I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely.'' Her extensive yoga workouts come after she revealed she likes to create her own dance routines from time to time in order to prevent her from feeling ''stagnant'', as she said it ''amazes'' her to see how ''different her body looks and feels'' when she does.

In a post on Instagram last month, Britney - who has sons Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - wrote: ''It always amazes me how different your body looks and feels when learning new moves and creating your own routines! Doing the same things while working out can get pretty stagnant, which is why I love dancing! Had so much fun working on this combo with Mikey Pesante!''

Meanwhile, the 'Slumber Party' singer previously revealed her performances are an ''escape'' from her self-confidence issues.

She shared: ''I think it's an escape because honestly with how shy I really am, I don't think it's healthy. Performing is a boost to my confidence. It's like an alter-ego type thing. Something clicks and I go and turn into this different person. I think it's kind of a gift to be able to do that ... I'm very sensitive and sometimes I just want to run away because I'm a very shy person. I think energy is contagious and when I get onstage with the dancers, we all kind of vibe off each other. We feel the same energy and we connect. I think it's healthy to be able to put on the persona of being confident.''