Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Camila Cabello puts eggs on her face to make her pores smaller. The 21-year-old singer has revealed that her top tip for great skin is to use egg whites as a face mask; the former Fifth Harmony member got the beauty hack from her mother and swears it improves your skin. In an interview with Glamour, she said: ''My mom and I do this thing where you get the white of an egg yolk and you put it on your face, and it makes your pores smaller.'' The 'Havana' hitmaker thinks it's extremely important to look after your skin inside and out so she drinks lots of water every day and scrubs her face every night before bed. She said: ''You have to just take care of your skin and drink a lot of water, and always wash your face before you go to bed, no matter how tired you are.''