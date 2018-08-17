Share:

LOS ANGELES - Cardi B is set to open this year's MTV Video Music Awards - her first live performance since becoming a mother. The rapper had been due to support Bruno Mars on tour but pulled out last month after the birth of her daughter Kulture. The 25-year-old shared MTV's announcement on Instagram with the caption: "See you there!" This year's VMAs take place on Monday- and, with 10 nominations, it could be a busy night for Cardi B. She's up for artist of the year, best new artist, and best hip-hop video for Bartier Cardi - a duet with 21 Savage.