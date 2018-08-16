Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Describing Kashmir as political dispute, Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday urged India to hold dialogues with Pakistan to settle the issue amicably.

“Kashmir is an international dispute still pending on the agenda of the UN Security Council is one of the disputes that need to be addressed under relevant UN resolution,” President Khan observed during his meeting with AJK Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, who called on him at President House on Thursday.

The minister discussed with the president the changing geopolitical situation in the region with special reference to Indian maneuvering to distract world attention from the brutalities perpetrated by its occupation forces.

He said that there is no military solution to Jammu and Kashmir conflict. He emphasised that only a negotiated settlement is a viable way to find a peaceful solution to the seven decades old dispute to preserve the peace in the region.

Asking New Delhi to sit across the table with Pakistan and genuine representatives of Kashmiri people to discuss the core issue, AJK President said resorting to state terrorism to stifle the voice of Kashmiris and political manipulation to repeal Article 35- A and Article 370 will in no way help India to get out of the quagmire of its own making in Kashmir.

President thanked people of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for demonstrating their eternal love for Pakistan by celebrating Pakistan’s 71th Independence Day with zeal and zest.

He added that Kashmiris have sent a clear and loud message that they are not willing to live with India.

The president also strongly condemned Indian administration for imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Joint Resistance Leadership and workers on the occasion of India’s Independence Day and detention of political leaders.

He further said that we should work for the economic development and political stability in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Law Chaudhry Javed Iqbal said abolition of Article 35 from Indian constitution and change in Kashmir’s demography would be serious violation of International law.

Earlier, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said satellite-based technology could be effectively and productively used for disaster management as well as economic development of the state.

The president expressed these views during his meeting with a delegation of Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) at President House.

The three-member delegation headed by SUPARCO Director General (DG) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PakSat Col (r) Basit discussed with the president host of matters relating to operation and services being provided by the PakSat, an advanced communications satellite being operated by SUPARCO.

Masood Khan highly appreciated the performance of SUPARCO and PakSat for the provision of communication and broadcast services throughout the country.

He said that satellite imagery could also be used to identify areas of tourists’ attraction to include them into a tourism corridor, a proposed project of AJK government to be constructed under the CPEC project. He assured the delegation of taking their proposals into account.

The president expressed a hope that new technologies would prove highly beneficial in economic development and informed decision making in the future.

Earlier, the delegation head apprised the president that PakSat provides broadband internet access, digital television broadcasting and telecom services across Pakistan and other regional countries.

The organisation had provided satellite-based imagery and monitoring services for the government in KP for its billion trees project.

It identifies the areas where tree plantation was critically needed and later monitors the forested area, the director general added.

He further said that satellite technology could effectively be used in monitoring of educational institutions in Azad Kashmir besides launching of the state-owned TV Channel to project Kashmir issue in its true perspective and making voices of oppressed people of Kashmir heard across the world.

The director general went on to say that with the new technology in Pakistan, satellite TV Channel with deep reach into rural areas could be launched in every city of Azad Kashmir.